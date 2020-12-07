Cool Schools: Ann Smith Elementary School teachers decorate for the holidays to uplift students spirits

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – While many things have been cancelled this year, one thing you can never truly cancel is Christmas. Teachers at Ann Smith Elementary school went all out decorating, hoping for students to end the year on a good note.

Second grade teacher, Georgia Sims, said the second grade department has been decorating for years. This year, they added new Christmas lights to the hallways. Something teachers paid for with their own money.

“I have had so many families who have been affected by COVID-19, and so it is just a way for us to do a ministry within our school to our students,” said Sims.

The kids love it. Second grader, Madalin Magee, said the lights look pretty and amazing.

2020 has been an unusual year for teachers. And for virtual teachers, well… it has gotten better.

“At first it was hard, but now that we got technology issues taken cared of and parents in a routine, I absolutely love it,” said first grade virtual teacher, Latoria Washington.

Washington along with other virtual teachers and staff were inspired by the second grade department. Even though their students do not physically come to class, they decided to decorate for students who do. They picked a Grinch-themed Christmas because of its message: it is not about the presents but being with loved ones.

While 2020 started off a little rocky, they are hoping the decorations will at least help end the year on a good note.

If you know a school, teacher or student that is doing something cool, send us an email at coolschools@wjtv.com