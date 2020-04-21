Cool Schools: Bay High

Bay St. Louis, Miss. (WJTV) – Last week we learned Mississippi students officially will not be going back to the classroom this school year. But, as soon as things started looking uncertain back in March, administrators at Bay High School started back up graduation plans for seniors. Now, a teenage milestone can still roll on.

Social distancing guidelines mean this year, graduation will be a drive-thru ceremony, followed by each student parading through town atop a jeep. “Because we’re here on the coast, we have lots of jeepers,” said Principal Amy Coyne.

In less than two days of announcing the plans, over 90 jeep owners volunteered their vehicles for the 127 students.

“We will have the valedictorian and salutatorian speeches. My superintendent will do our normal pieces of the ceremony. And we’re able to angle the jeeps in the parking lot that they can all see and hear,” said Principal Coyne.

The local radio station is going to broadcast, and the school will live stream.

Administrators have been working hard to make the seniors feel better about the way things are turning out.

Last week, they surprised them with yards signs and held a virtual skip day. But she says graduation is too important to cancel all out.

After the ceremony, the class will parade through town, passing by tents with their immediate family. The tents will by spaced out, leaving room for families with high-risk members to stay in their cars. Plus, the students will be given masks.

Bay is the only high school in the small district. So, the entire town is putting their efforts behind the May 22nd event.