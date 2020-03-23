Cool Schools: Cafeteria staff continuing to prepare food for students during the coronavirus outbreak

Breaking News
42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Though most Mississippi schools are closed, there are still people working behind the scenes to ensure students are thriving.

Today in Cool Schools, we salute cafeteria staff across the state who are keeping children fed.

Last week, many school districts continued to do the work needed to help families who depend on school breakfast and lunch. Staff set up grab and go locations, opening their arms to kids who don’t even live in their districts. And how about the Vicksburg-Warren School District? They used bus routes to deliver lunches to students without transportation.

For servicing families during the sudden grocery store drought, we tip our hats to you all.

Find free lunch programs in your area here.

