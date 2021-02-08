Cool Schools: Camden Elementary adopts Telehealth program

CAMDEN, Miss. (WJTV)- For Camden Elementary students, a trip to the doctor can actually be quite a journey due to the school’s remote location.

Camden Elementary School’s Principal Dr. Fannie Green said sometimes doctors appointments can lead to school absences for students.

“Parents would have to miss a full day of work to take the child to the doctor,” said Dr. Green, “Students would also miss a full day of learning. Our primary goal is to educate students effectively so we need them at school.”

Camden Elementary partnered with Saint Dominic’s and adopted a Telehealth program where students could see a doctor virtually.

“We are going to provide a doctor for those non-emergent acute issues that come up,” said Saint Dominic’s Director of Telehealth, Robert Weathersby, “They can see a provider from Saint Dominic’s in minutes.”

The doctor will work with the school’s nurse.

“We will work with the nurse on site, get some information like their vitals and what is going on with them- their chief complaint,” said Weathersby.

Parents of the students will be given access to join the virtual meeting.

“The provider along with the parent, will come up with a treatment plan and if they have any prescriptions or anything, they can send it electronically and the parent can pick that up after work rather than having trying to leave,” said Weathersby.

Dr. Green said she is happy for the new program.

“It is very important for us to have telehealth on campus,” said Dr. Green, “That way, the doctor can send them back to class so they can be healthy and continue to learn.

The doctor who sees the patients will fine insurance for the visit just like they would for any other doctor visit. School staff members will be able to use the program as well.

