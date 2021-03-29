Cool Schools: Canton Elementary School creates virtual museum for students

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Elementary holds a real-life museum every year. Due to the pandemic, they had to pivot. So they created a virtual museum instead.

Canton Elementary School Principal, Shalondia Washington, said it was important to keep the tradition alive.

“There were so many things we have not been able to do this year,” said Washington, “So anything that we could do to revamp and do virtually we did,” said Washington.

In the past, the Still-Life Museum would take place in school.

“The students would be statues and you would touch them and they would come to life,” said Washington,” They would share facts about the influential African American they were portraying and you had to guess who they were.”

Relatives and the community were invited to see the students perform.

“People would come out at the evening and it was just this big event that we did every year and we just really looked forward to it,” said Washington.

Washington said the virtual museum was a success.

“Believe me, I take no credit,” said Washington, “I went to my teachers and said how can we make this work? And they came up with the Virtual African American History Project. They came up with doing the research but they gave students the opportunity to do videos and tik tok presentations and google slides instead of doing the live museum. It just really made sense because those are things the students are interested in.”

The school staff’s determination to continue the fun tradition is what makes this school cool.

Here’s a link to the virtual museum: https://sites.google.com/cantonschools.net/cesmuseum.

If you know a school, teacher or student doing something cool send us an email to coolschools@wjtv.com