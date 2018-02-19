Cool Schools: Canton High Student Kenna Pierce

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Kenna Pierce Jr. is the first student in the history of Canton High School to be accepted into the United States Naval Academy Preparatory School.

He is creating a path for more students to follow.

Pierce is the lieutenant commander and the commanding officer of the JROTC program at Canton High. Pierce is headed to the Naval Academy, but his first stop is Prep School.

This is Retired Capt. David Bryson’s first year teaching at Canton. He is an Ole Miss graduate and is committing his retirement to giving back to the community.

“I knew immediately that Kenna was something different special young man and as an officer in the Navy, I recognize qualities in Kenna that the Navy needed he is a young man with character perseverance and quite frankly just a good kid.”

“In order to get where I am today you have to be confident,” Pierce said.

Pierce takes his leadership position very seriously.

“In order to receive an appointment to the academy you have to have a nomination from a Senator or Congressman, so I have all four nominations from Senator Wicker, Senator Cochran, Congressman Thompson and my ROTC Unit here.”