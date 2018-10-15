Cool Schools: Clinton High School’s perfect ACT scorers

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The most important test you’ll take in high school is the ACT.

And not one, but two Clinton students blew it out of the water by making perfect scores.

It’s why Clinton High School is this week’s “Cool School.”

As soon as you walk into the school, the photos of students who scored 30 or higher on the ACT greet you from a wall.

It’s a great accomplishment that can get most into their dream school.

But two of those smiles, come from perfect scorers.

For Clark Hensley, it came as no surprise.

But Kevin Zhang says his family was shocked to learn he made a 36.

“I was honestly kind of expecting it. My one before had been a 35, so it seemed like the next step,” Hensley said.

“It was just a pretty good incident,” Zhang said.

Although both teens made the same score, they arrived at it using different methods.

“If I knew, I’d share it. I’m not really a good metric for how to study, because I usually don’t have to as much as much as others. But if I had to give something, read a lot. It’s where I learn a lot of things. It helps that I enjoy it,” Hensley said.

“I do listen to a lot of music, and it definitely helps just keep me going. I did a lot of practice tests, and I think you can get very familiar with the test questions. So when you’re taking the actual test, you’re not likely to panic,” Zhang said.

Zhang and Hensley want to pursue computer science fields when they graduate. And with perfect ACT scores, any college would be lucky to have them.

Hensley would like to go to Georgia Tech.

Zhang has his eyes on Cornell, Dartmouth, or other top tier colleges.

