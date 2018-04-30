Cool Schools: Clinton Junior High

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — WJTV’s Cool School of the Week is Clinton Junior High. We chose the school because one of its teachers nominated an employee for a DOVE award.

The Clinton Public School District said the award is for dedicated employees.

Mrs. Carol Franklin told us she picked mechanic David Willoughby for April’s honor. She said he is willing to help when the district needs a bus for events. Franklin said, “He does substitute bus routes for whoever, but he substitutes for my special needs students often. And he knows all my students’ names, he knows everything about them, and he jokes with them about things they like.”

According to the CPSD Facebook page, Mr. Willoughby will get the award at Tuesday night’s board meeting.