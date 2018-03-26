Cool Schools: Clinton Park Elementary

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — A first grade class at Clinton Park Elementary went beyond their food drive to give back to the community.

The students went class to class collecting toothpaste for the Second Harvest, A ministry at Morrison Heights Baptist Church in Clinton dedicated to helping people in Hinds County.

“I’m really proud of these to be first graders and to take this much initiative it’s really a blessing,” said Principal Kelli Pope.

Ms. Myra Kinchen’s class won the first grade canned food drive this year.

“We felt good and we felt like we wanted to help the people more,” one student said.

The school is still collecting donations if anyone else would like to help out.