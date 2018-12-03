Cool Schools: Dixie Attendance Center

Severe weather can hit at any moment. And pretty soon, parents of the Forrest County School District will breathe better when it happens during school hours.

WJTV12 traveled to the Pine Belt to visit one of the schools. Dixie Attendance Center is this week’s “Cool School.”

The Pine Belt is no stranger to tornadoes. Nearly two years ago, an EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Hattiesburg, causing heavy damage to William Carey University and the community.

Just a few miles away, Dixie Attendance Center remained untouched.

“We did have a few families that were affected from that. Some had their homes damaged. Some lost some homes,” Principal Elizabeth Bailey said.

Just in case the next storm brings danger to the school, they’ll be ready.

Dixie Attendance Center and the five other schools in the district are getting storm shelters that can hold the entire student body in the moment of an emergency.

“When they hear those sirens that come down, that fear comes down. And knowing that we have a facility that will withstand an EF-5 tornado that comes through, that gives that added comfort level for our students,” Bailey said.

AEDD Plus is designing the shelters for the district, as well as five schools in Petal. They’re also building one for Forest County Agriculture High School.

At 5,000 square feet and with 16 inch thick walls, the shelter will literally be a life saver when a tornado hits near the school.

The shelter will be self sustaining for up two hours with generators for air conditioning and bathrooms.

Jimmy Reid, the project manager for the shelters, says construction costs a little over $900,000. But FEMA is paying for 90% of the bill.

Crews started building the shelter in August, and it should be ready for use by March.

