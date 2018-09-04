Cool Schools: Early College High School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A brand new Jackson Public School is opening doors for students, allowing them to graduate with a high school diploma and an Associate’s degree.

The proposed name for the school is the Michelle Obama Early College High School. But, that still needs to be approved by the school board. For now, it’s called the Early College High School.

“I want to be a neurologist. So I want to study biology,” Madison Buckhalter said as she sat in a small classroom, which fits about a dozen students. Her goal of becoming a neurologist could happen two years faster than most. She’s getting a head start thanks to the Early College High School at Tougaloo College.

Buckhalter is one of 44 freshmen in the new program. Students have the regular load of high school classes, but they’re also taking college courses. By the time they graduate high school, they’re ready to enter college as juniors.

“Not all of the students are high academic achievers. Actually, some of our students struggled or didn’t find where they would fit in a traditional school setting,” Principal Chinelo Evans said.

Evans says many of the students will be first the first in their family to go to college.

To get in the program, the parents and students had to answer essay questions, and participate in one-on-one interviews.

Each year, 50 students will be added to the program.

“It’s a lot easier to maintain high academic expectations because we can support our students one on one. We get the time that really is a struggle to get in a traditional setting,” English Teacher, Olivia Cote said.

“I feel like I can open up and talk to them about questions I have, and they’ll be actually trying to help us. They’re not just going to leave us hanging off,” 9th grader Kenneth Hawkins said.

The students are bussed to Tougaloo every morning, but they can still participate in extracurricular activities at their home schools.