Cool Schools: Florence Middle School

From what I observed in just a few minutes of being in his classroom, Joe Tuccio is well respected by his students. And after speaking with him, I quickly concluded that he’s pretty modest.

These are just a few reasons why his peers at Florence Middle School voted him “Teacher of the Year.”

“He makes the classroom a good environment to want to learn in,” said 8th grader Christiana Guzman.

“He’s a laid back teacher. He’s cool. He’s funny,” said another student, Kameron Bogan.

When I told Tuccio someone nominated him for our “Cool Schools” segment because he is an awesome teacher, he said, “I don’t think any teacher keeps that on their mind. They don’t think of themselves like that and I definitely don’t think of myself like that.”

