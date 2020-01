JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Artists at Forest Hill High School are the reason why their school has been chosen as WJTV’s Cool School of the Week.

The students are getting national attention for their artwork.

Brandon Miner’s work speaks for its self. Miner earned a National Gold Key from the Scholastic Art Awards.

“To be honest, I didn’t feel like I would get this far with any of my pictures that I have now,” Miner said.

Watch the story to hear from Miner and to learn more about the award.