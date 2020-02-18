Cool Schools: Gary Road Intermediate School

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – It takes guts to get in front of a crowd of your peers and perform. And a lot of bravery was shown at Gary Road Intermediate’s 2nd annual talent show.

Dancing and singing filled the school, as top talents showcased their skills.

“We pretty much noticed that a lot of our students lacked confidence. And you know we really pride ourselves at Gary Road Intermediate School with developing the whole child. So we know that academics is one side of it. But we also want to expound on your talents,” Principal Ashley Green said.

The talent show was a moment to shine for the performers, and a moment to celebrate test scores.

The audience is filled with students who scored proficient or higher on their district common assessments.

“We focus on extrinsic motivation and intrinsic. But this is one of our extrinsic motivation factors where we actually give them an opportunity to get out of class and go see their peers perform on stage,” Green said.

One talent that stood out was 3rd grader Samantha Scott, who’s choreography to James Brown was fitting for Black History Month. “She didn’t choose that because it was Black History Month. She chose that song on her own. It’s just great to see this generation embracing and enjoying their blackness. So we just told her to go up there and have fun. And her own little sassy personality came out,” her mom, Pamela Scott said.

And of course, choreography to the song of 2019, ‘Old Town Road’ got the students excited.

You can nominate your school to be the #CoolSchool of the week! Send us an email telling us about a program, teacher, parent or student to coolschools@wjtv.com.