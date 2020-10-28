Cool Schools: George County School District offers free Leadership Academy

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – George County School District is offering a free Leadership Academy for staff members who want to pursue an administrative role.

Staff members meet once a month to learn about finance, logistics, curriculum, and all it takes to run a school.

Director of Secondary Curriculum and Academics, Jennifer Mathis said they have great schools and leaders, and that it was important to them to continue building their skills.

“Great leaders make great principals.,” said Mathis, “Which helps teachers grow, which helps students grow. It’s connectivity all the way around.”

The George County School District has about 4,200 school kids and is a B-rated school.

