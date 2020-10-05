Cool Schools: Hattiesburg High’s Forensics Team

Cool Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – If you had to guess what the Forensics team at Hattiesburg High School does, would you guess it has something to do with science and math?

If so, you’d be wrong.

Reginald Chapman is one of the coaches of the award-winning team. He explains Forensics in this week’s Cool Schools.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories