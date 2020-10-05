Cool Schools: Hattiesburg High’s Forensics Team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – If you had to guess what the Forensics team at Hattiesburg High School does, would you guess it has something to do with science and math?
If so, you’d be wrong.
Reginald Chapman is one of the coaches of the award-winning team. He explains Forensics in this week’s Cool Schools.
LATEST STORIES:
- Jackson mayor gives update on COVID-19 guidelines & Jackson Zoo
- Inmate stabbed to death at Parchman prison
- Mississippi Forestry Commission recognizes Fire Prevention Week
- Organizations to distribute more food boxes in October
- Oct. 5 is deadline to register to vote in Mississippi