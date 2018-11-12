Cool Schools: Hinds Community College

Drums echo through the Cain-Cochran Hall auditorium as the cast of Mississippi Pocahontas puts the finishing touches on their show.

The production is lead by Tiffany Jefferson, who is the director of the dance department at Hinds Community College. “It’s paying tribute and honor to the Native American heroine and how her whole history is entangled with the Anglo-settlers. And we’re getting a little more authentic with the story,” Jefferson said.

The nearly 75 cast members are made up of students of all ages and skill levels.

Jefferson has guided many of her students into the dance department at Hinds, and out to their dance careers.

Some have gone on to open their own dance studios. One former student has worked with Cirque Du Soleil and rappers Salt-N-Pepa. Others have worked in off Broadways shows.

The talent in Raymond goes on to represent the school well. Students recently toured in Verona and Milan, Italy.

From the lighting, to the costumes, to the props on the stage, students work together to put on 4 shows a year at home.

The department has embraced it’s reputation as an artistic light in the community.

“You really do have to be passionate to work at a community college, because you really bore what the community has to offer…It’s absolutely phenomenal to work here because there’s nothing but wonderful opportunities to grow and expand,” Jefferson said.

You can see Mississippi Pocahontas on November 13th and 14th at 7 p.m. in Cain-Cochran Hall.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

