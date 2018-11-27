Cool Schools: Holmes County Central High School

Holmes County Central High School is the WJTV 12 Cool School of the Week.

An inspiring teacher is carrying out a legacy with a fine arts program that’s touching the minds and creative hearts of students. “It’s like you can be yourself when you’re in dance class,” Raynaa Greer said after practicing some of the class’ most recently learned choreography..

The class is downright mood altering for Shonkeita Wordlow, who is a senior. “You know when you’re having a bad morning, you come to dance class and all that goes away,” she said.

Dance class is more than movement for Dr. Kimberly Noel Washington’s students.

“She is more than just a teacher, I feel like she’s my second mom. I come to her and talk to her about anything and she actually listens,” Wordlow said.

Dr. Washington feels the same about her students. “Like when you’re dancing and you’re learning steps that you don’t know, that’s how life is. It’s a journey. Sometimes you just have to struggle through. You might know some steps, but some steps you might not know.”

Washington also spreads that philosophy to her debate and drama students at the Doretha Drain Wiley Magnet Arts Academy.

Drain Wiley is a beloved former Holmes County teacher who reached children in this way.

Even if for only one class period, the non-traditional curriculum gives students a reason to be excited about school.

According to Assistant Principal James Allen, there’s even a waitlist to participate, “so when they get ready to go on to college, they can now say that they play chess. They can say that they’ve taken dance classes. They say that they’ve had some higher level exposure.”

