Cool Schools: How a PE teacher keeps his class active and safe during the pandemic

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The pandemic has changed the way schools operate. On this edition of Cool Schools we focus on a teacher at Mannsdale Upper Elementary, who had to get creative about keeping his students active while keeping them safe from the virus.

When the pandemic first hit in March last year, PE teacher, Rolando Roman, uploaded workout videos on Youtube for virtual students to try at home. Roman said it was important for students to stay physically fit while at home.

“I got feedback from the students,” said Roman, “They were sharing stories with me, and they were doing the workouts with their parents. I had them submit a report or create a video.”

The students came back to school in September 2020. Roman had to design his gym in a way where students could exercise while practicing social distancing. If they had to get close to each other, they wore a mask.

“I am trying to make it as simple as possible,” said Roman, “trying to create less of a stressor for them when they are with me in the classroom.”

Roman continues to get creative with his students, and teaches them no matter what happens in life, it is important to stay healthy.

