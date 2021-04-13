Cool Schools: Jackson Public School’s Career Development Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – High school students from Jackson Public School’s Career Development Center has won thousands of dollars worth of technology for their school for addressing food insecurity in Jackson. They created a unique way to help feed students in need.

The students taking an animation and simulation design class joined a national competition sponsored by Samsung. They created a refrigerated vending machine that uses artificial intelligence to provide food to students in the local system using student ID numbers, allowing students to receive up to two meals every 24 hours. Samsung gave the students more than $65,000 worth of technology to help them with their project.

Corshayla Parker is a 12th grader at Murrah High School. She is a student taking the animation and simulation class. She said the idea was inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was definitely inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the food droughts,” said Parker, “So food droughts have been a problem in Mississippi for years and so basically with COVID and the food droughts, we came up with the idea to basically help people in need who do not get access to fresh fruits and vegetables. To give them the opportunity to have that access.”

Aisha Thompson is a 12th grader at Callaway High school. She said they have come a long way in their project.

“We have actually 3D modeled the vending machine, we have written it down,” said Thompson,” We have some sketches from our classmates. Everyone has come together to work on this project and that is the beauty of it. Everybody is working together for one goal.”

The students started the project this year and will continue to work on their refrigerated vending machine with hopes of making a difference in other students lives.

