Cool Schools: Jackson State University holds virtual graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- It has been a difficult year for students because of the pandemic. Jackson State University wanted to make sure their students could still have a graduation ceremony, so they planned a virtual commencement, which they successfully held last week.

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Doctor Alisa Mosley, along with other staff members have been preparing for the virtual graduation for at least six months.

“We looked at how the May ceremony went and looked at different things we could tweak,” said Mosley, “We are learning in real time about how you do this, and how you make it as memorable as you can for families.”

Despite the pandemic, they wanted to make sure their students still had a graduation.

“It’s a really tough situation for our students but I cant imagine a semester without a commencement,” said Mosley, “That is the culmination of all their hard work.”

Over 500 students graduated this year. Each one had their named called.

“I think there are two moments in a students career that are most significant,” said Mosley, “The day they come to campus and the day the graduate. All of the evidence supports that students wanted to hear their name called.”

There was more organizing and planning for the virtual commencement compared to the physical commencement.

“We are all depending on things to work in real time so we are doing run throughs, we have reviewed the program, and we talked to different program participants,” said Mosley.

They hired professional film crews and had production experts on hand to make sure the graduation was a success.

