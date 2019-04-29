Cool Schools: Jackson’s Career Development Center

The Technology Student Association (TSA) at Jackson Public Schools’ Career Development Center has an opportunity to represent the district and share their creativity with students from across the country.

The group is fundraising to go to the 2019 TSA conference in Washington, D.C.

The TSA at the CDC is made up of talented artists like Grace Blount, who designed a costume that will be presented at the conference. The senior is also interested in video production. “You don’t find interest in just one thing. Sometimes you just love dipping your hands in anything. So, CDC has opportunities where you can do that.”

For months, the group has been working on creative and technology-related projects to take to the conference this summer.

“I’m the sewer of the group. And what we’ve been working on is a mashup of two different cosplay,” Raphael Shinnie explained.

“I love to write. So I’m a script writer. I didn’t think video was for me until I started doing video production,” Emily Britton said.

If you would like to help the students make it to the conference in June, you can donate to their GoFundMe page or stop by their car wash/car show. It will happen Saturday, May 4th, from 12p.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by 810 Cooper Road in Jackson.

