Cool Schools: JPS Mini Lessons

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With all students having different types of home-lives, the Jackson Public School District has been trying to reach each one in some kind of way.

JPS Instructional Television and the Office of Teaching and Learning have teamed up to produce mini lesson videos for students to watch during the school closure. Students can pick a topic in English, Math or Science.

But for students without home internet access, JPS has also been playing the lessons on the public access channels 18 and 19.

Adrine William, who teaches fifth-grade science at Baker Elementary, made her own mini lesson videos.

“That would give the kids a sense of normalcy, because they’re used to seeing me. So I could do a video and they’ll see me teaching. And that way, they could relate what they’re reading to what I’m showing them,” Williams said.

The videos also allow students to learn on their own time. “Online, students post at all times of the day, because our schedules are so off now,” Williams said.

Williams is drawing in more than just just her own students. Science teachers across Mississippi have also shared her videos with their students.