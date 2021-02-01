Cool Schools: Keeping kids reading at Hartfield Academy

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- With kids fascinated with social media, it is easy for them to have short attention spans. A local school found a fun way to get their students to trade their smartphones for books.

Hartfield Academy hosts “Reading Fair Day,” where students pick a book to read, create a presentation and dress up to match the theme of the book.

“This gives students a chance to show their love for reading,” said Assistant Principal of Hartfield Academy, Deanna Elliott, “They are able to dig deep into a book and just express themselves and showcase these students that really excel in reading.”

This year 74 students participated in the fair. They were from 2nd to 5th Grade.

“These boys and girls can choose a book that is either fiction or non-fiction,” said Elliott, “They can choose to participate as an individual or as a group.”

The students had to follow certain rules and answer certain questions about the book.

“We have judges come in and ask them questions,” said Elliott, “The kids love it.”

17 students won awards for their presentations. They will now get to compete with other schools. However, with the pandemic, the Reading Fair Competition will look different this year.

“Normally we open our school up,” said Elliott, “The other school districts come into our school and set up their boards. But this year, we are going to do it virtually instead.”

Elliott said this event is something students look forward to all year. And Hartfield Academy’s effort to make reading more fun is what makes this school cool.

If you have a teacher, student, or school doing something cool, send us an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.