Cool Schools: Key Elementary holds reading fair for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Key Elementary School held a reading fair for their students.

The assignment was to read a book of their choice and create a presentation on it.

“It includes story elements and allows them to dress in character as one of their favorite characters from the book,” said the librarian of the school, Shanieca Adams.

Adams said the students were happy to have the fair this year.

“It was cancelled last year due to COVID,” said Adams.

Third grader Karrington Graham said she enjoyed the assignment.

“I get to do art and decorate things,” said Graham.

Adams said whoever wins the school’s reading fair will get to compete at the district wide reading fair and compete with other students from different schools.

“The event is important because as a district we want to improve literacy, we want them to develop a love for reading,” said Adams.

Adams also said they want students to have the freedom to express themselves and build creativity.

