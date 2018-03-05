Cool Schools: Key Elementary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — For this week’s Cool Schools segment, WJTV wants to highlight a teacher at our adopted school, Key Elementary.

Mrs. Richardson has been teaching there for 35 years, and her music class is what makes Key the Cool School of the week.

11-year-old Katashia Springer is a 5th grader at Key. She tried out for the school choir and said her experience in Mrs. Richardson’s class is life changing.

“When I come to Music, I feel joy,” she said.

Shrese Barbour, another student, said she’s always been shy, but this class has helped her overcome that.

“I wanted to get over my fear of singing in front of other people,” she said.

Mrs. Richardson finds ways to teach life lessons and academics in class.

“I feel a calling to work at JPS.”

Crystal McKennis, a former Key student who is now a teacher, said Mrs. Richardson I one of the reasons I teach today.

“There were teachers here like Mrs. Richardson and other teachers here that built me up as a person, and it was something that was important to me to come back to where I come from to give back,”

she said.