Cool Schools: Local teacher helps students feel at ease in the midst of the pandemic

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – For kindergarteners, classes like arts and crafts, reading, naptime and math are some daily things they do. But this year, add wearing masks and social distancing into that question.

For six-year-old Cabey Roberts, this is her first time in school. Like everyone, Roberts is adjusting to wearing a mask.

“Your face gets hot,” said Roberts.

Mrs. Janet Whittington has been teaching kindergarten at West Lincoln Elementary for 29 years. When the pandemic hit earlier this year, new rules were put in place.

“It’s really changed for myself, but for them it’s like a new normal,” said Whittington.

Desks have to be six feet a part and kids have to wear masks when getting close to each other.

“I don’t really have to remind them to even put them on,” said Whittington, “they know to have their mask on.”

Whittington said she does what she can to make school feel normal for the little ones.

“Well I just get them in, I joke with them, sing with them, we sing everything,” said Whittington, “I treat them like my own.”

Whittington’s class was cut from 24 students to 9. She said on the bright side, the smaller class size has made it more personable. She said the kids have adjusted to the new guidelines.

“It has been challenging, but the kids keep going,” said Whittington.

We first heard about Mrs. Whittington from an email we received from one of her student’s grandparents. The grandparent praised Whittington on how she has made her granddaughter feel safe despite these unusual times.

