Cool Schools: Madison Career and Technical Center’s students creates awards for teachers

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students are honoring their teachers with unique awards. Awards they created with the skills they learned from the people who taught them.

Samuel Lee is a senior taking engineering and robotics at the Madison Career and Technical Center. The center is open to all Madison County high school students.

“I have learned to create 3D models like this on several CAD programs,” said Lee, “I have also learned how to do some basic programming and a little bit of electrical work mixed with mechanical.”

Lee and his classmates were asked by the school district to make 3D trophies to recognize teachers.

“We thought it would be neat to recognize teachers who have gone above and beyond to make technology a part of their classroom experience,” said Madison County School District Spokesperson Gene Wright, “And so our technology specialist throughout the district will nominate different teachers for going above and beyond. And then we go out and surprise them with these special trophies.”

Lee said he was happy to make the trophy because teachers deserve something special for all the work they do.

“It was one of those things where I had to come up with an idea on what to make,” said Lee, “Me and my classmates were going back and forth on ideas on what could be a good trophy for the teachers here and we eventually decided to go with the Madison county logo since that is one thing all of the teachers have in common.”

Lee said he could not have done it without his classmates or his teacher, Tyler Crawford, who teaches the Engineering of Robotics Class.

“We model it from community colleges’ industrial maintenance program where my students learn CAD modeling, a little bit of physics in relation to robots,” said Crawford, “They learn how to program robots, how to service different mechanical systems they built, we also learn about electrical applications and some hydraulics. That is what we try to introduce to students.”

Lee is also working on getting an industry certification, which is being paid for by the school district.

“Next year I am going to Mississippi State for electrical engineering, where I get to design more things like this,” said Lee.

Lee said he is happy to have a head start in his college studies, and hopes the awards will make his teachers smile.

