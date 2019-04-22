Cool Schools: Madison Central’s Academy of Engineering

No matter the kind of engineering students are interested in, they can get the experience they need in Madison Central High School’s Academy of Engineering.

From mechanical, to electrical and civil, the students are introduced to all kinds of projects.

As they continue from freshman to senior year, the complexities of the projects grow.

Seniors this year figured how to make a cool hologram display and an app for dyslexic students. Amy Pang explains, “You can scan a piece of paper, and it’ll extract the text from the paper and put it in a text box. Then you can change the background or the font.”

If students go through all four years in the academy, they’ll graduate high school with course credit at the University of Mississippi already under their belt. They will have also already done an internship.

Senior Andrew Storey did his internship at the Nissan plant in Canton.

“Before I even could drive, I started building my first car. And it kind of snowballed in my own garage and in the classroom. Then I learned a lot of the mechanical components like gear ratios and stuff like that in the class. So I could actually implement that,” Storey said.

Students in the academy average a 29 score on the ACT. Last year’s graduates earned a combined $1.9 million in scholarships.

“I got a lot of awards. I partnered with the National Center for Women in Technology and got a grant to help students in Jackson. So really it’s the connections that have helped me the most,” Pang said.

—————————-

If you know of a school doing something cool, nominate them for our “Cool Schools” segment by sending an email to coolschool@wjtv.com.