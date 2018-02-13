Cool Schools: Madison Station Elementary

This week featured in Cool Schools is Madison Station Elementary!

Kindergarten students will visit a nursing home to deliver hand-made Valentine’s Day cards.

They worked to make the beautiful cards on Friday as a part of the school’s Kindness Campaign.

Leaders say each grade is participating with different projects throughout the school year

“What we want is for our children to understand is to look inside themselves to help others and be a part of a community where everyone can depend on one another,” said Martha Hanna, the principal.

