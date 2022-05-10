MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – For more than 60 years, Magnolia Speech School has been a place for children of all ages to develop their spoken language and literacy.

Valarie Linn, Executive Director, and Capital Campaign Manager Joshua Friedel say they are excited to continue the school’s tradition in a new state-of-the-art location on Bozeman Road.

“This school has come from humble beginnings. This started at a kitchen table in someone’s house to come to this, a thirty thousand square foot building that’s changing kids’ and families’ lives year in and year out. Not just here in MS. We have kids coming from all across the country.” Friedel said.

The 12-14 million dollar project is expected to be complete by August.

On May 22nd, there will be a ‘Farewell Flag Chapel’ reception at 2:00 p.m. at 733 Flag Chapel Road.

To find out more about Magnolia Speech School and how you can donate, click here.