Cool Schools: Mannsdale Upper Elementary School holds student-run farmer’s market

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mannsdale Upper Elementary School is teaching their students not just academics, but real-life skills.

The school has a gardening class third to fifth graders partake in.

“I like going out to the garden and picking all the weeds so all the plants will grow and I like playing because we get to do a lot of fun things,” said fourth grader, Carlee Bertucci.

Coach Rolando Roman, also known as “Coach Ro,” teaches the class.

“We incorporate education on soil, on nature, on wildlife,” said Coach Ro, “We expose them to different vegetables on how they might grow.”

They grow different kinds of vegetables like lettuce, asparagus and sugar snap peas, just to name a few. They even have free range chickens that roam around the garden. The class sells the eggs they lay. Not only do they sell the eggs, they sell the veggies too. Coach Ro and his studnets held a student-run farmers market over the weekend.

“The purpose of the farmer’s market is to teach them entrepreneurship,” said Coach Ro, “All the tables were managed by the kids. The intent is to teach them that we grew these items, we cared for these items, now we are selling these items which is a great lesson about starting a business.”

Coach Ro said the farmer’s market was a success and the proceeds they earned will go back into the gardening program.

They also got a grant from the Blue Cross which will help them expand their garden.

