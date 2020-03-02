Cool Schools: Mannsdale Upper Elementary

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – This year’s record rain hasn’t stopped Coach Rolando Roman and his junior master gardeners.

On Thursdays, the P.E. teacher takes his students outside the gym to learn about what they’re putting inside their bodies.

It’s not just talking about food. They grow their own veggies and look after chickens and a rooster. They also have a compost with food from the cafeteria.

This is Coach Roman’s first year teaching and he’s already making an impact.

Mississippi Farm Bureau named him Teacher of the Year for his agriculture lessons.

“I grew up in the country in a small little town in Puerto Rico. Grandfather grew coffee. Parents were involved. We planted everything we consumed,” Coach Roman said.

The award comes with a trip to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference in Salt Lake City. He also won $500 for his classroom.

“The money is going to go to rebuild our greenhouse. In the last storm, it destroyed it,” he said.

Physical Education at Mannsdale Upper Elementary is sprouting new lessons, thanks to Coach Roman.

Remember, you can nominate your school to be featured. ​Just send an email telling us about an outstanding, student, teacher, program or parent to coolschools@wjtv.com.​