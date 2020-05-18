Cool Schools: McComb School District

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The superintendent of McComb schools has been holding the district together with strong leadership. A nomination email about him read in part, “Dr. Ellis, Superintendent of McComb School District is doing an outstanding job. His main concern is for everyone to be safe.”

Because of him, our final Cool Schools highlight of the school year goes to the McComb School District, who says “although I’m a leader, I know that I am a servant.”

In seven years as superintendent, the past two months have been the most difficult for Dr. Cederick Ellis. But the district has still been able to feed students, provide WiFi to three community locations, and provide learning tools to students at home.

Ellis says the key has been working collectively with staff, parents, and the community to pull ideas from everywhere. One impactful idea they used helped safely get learning materials to families.

“People had newspaper bins that they were putting the academic packets in so that scholars and their parents could come by…We reached out to our local newspaper, the Enterprise Journal, and they donated those stands to us. We built drop slots, like a mail drop slot, for every school…They can come and just drop that academic packet in the drop slots,” Ellis said.

On top of the challenges presented by the pandemic, a deadly tornado outbreak in South Mississippi tested the community’s strength even more. But they persevered.

“We knew that those scholars probably needed the meals most during that time because power was out. And we have not stopped feeding those scholars,” Ellis said about the tornado response.

Dr. Ellis credits his staff for the district’s success in handling the challenges. They have been working this whole time with smiles.

“If we don’t provide this for our scholars, then who will,” he said.