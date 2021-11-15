Cool Schools: MCHS student donates hundreds of books to elementary school

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison Central High School student donated more than 800 books to a local elementary school.

MCHS Senior Hank Harrison donated the books to Luther Branson Elementary School.

“I made a post on my neighborhood’s Facebook Page and advertised that we needed some books,” said Harrison, “They could just put them on their front porch or deliver them to my house and I would go and pick them up.”

Harrison donated the books because LBE is in a remote area.

“With it being a rural area outside of Canton, it is hard for families in that area to have books,” said Harrison, “Luther Branson is one of their resources to have books and they even have a little library where people can just come up and grab book. I saw they needed more.”

Harrison said the whole process took about a month.

“I had some fellow scouts help me organize the books in alphabetical order and by hardback and paperback,” said Harrison.

Harrison admits he as surprised he was able to collect as much as he did.

“I was expecting to get only like 300,” said Harrison.

He was excited about the generosity of his neighborhood.

“It made me feel very happy,” said Harrison, “The look on the librarian’s face when she saw the books… it just warmed my heart.”

The principal of LBE is grateful for the donations and so are the students.

