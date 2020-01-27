Cool Schools: McLaurin Elementary

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – McLaurin Elementary School has transformed an unlikely room to build self-esteem in students.

Uplifting words like these can not only be heard in the hallways of the school but also seen in a space where self-esteem can be fragile — the bathrooms.

Teachers put paint to wall in bathrooms across the school, bringing life to the mundane stalls.

“You’re beautiful from the inside out. You’re amazing. Let’s be legendary…Those are positive messages that we want our children to not just know, but we want them to believe. We want to build our children up,” teacher April Wallis said.

The bathroom makeover project took about three days to complete. Teachers broke into teams; some choosing quotes, others using colleges and sports to decorate.

“It was all about them saying ‘okay I want to get up and come back to school tomorrow, and the next day, and the next day.’ So they have that sense of belonging,” Principal Britaney Cheatam said.

“It makes you feel like you’re in a new dimension,” 3rd grader Ayden Warner commented. Classmate Kennedy Robinson added, “I feel motivated and special.”

The makeovers have also deterred students from drawing on the stalls; encouraging respect towards themselves and the school.

You can nominate your school to be the Cool School of the week! Send us an email telling us about a program, teacher, or student to coolschools@wjtv.com.