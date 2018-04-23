Cool Schools: McLaurin High

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — McLaurin High School in Rankin County is WJTV’s Cool School for this week.

The school earned the 3A State Archery Championship.

Student Elizabeth Orr earned 283 of 300 points at the Archery in Mississippi Schools Tournament.

“I really didn’t think it was going to happen,” she said. “I was really surprised.”

Annette Orr-Whatley is the team leader. She said the school started this program about four years ago.

“The archery program has grown over the past several years,” he said. “It’s actually the fastest growing sport in the nation. This year at the state tournament more than 5,000 kids came through in a week period.”