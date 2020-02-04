Cool Schools: Mississippi Valley State University

ITTA BENA, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) was recently recognized as the top institution in the state for their recycling efforts.

The recycling center at MVSU is a small operation, with lots of impact.

Portia Boyd, the Sustainability Coordinator is one half of the team that manages the center. She and Assistant Manager Michael Anderson collect from bins on campus and surrounding the college in the Itta Bena Community.

“The same effort that we take in throwing items away is the same effort we can take in putting into our recycle bins,” Boyd said.

Last school year 104,000 pounds of recycled plastic, paper, cardboard and aluminum came through the center. It’s why the Mississippi Recycling Coalition named MVSU the “Educational Institution Recycler of the Year.”

“To be recognized is a great feeling. And it’s not only just for me, it’s for the campus as a whole,” Boyd said.

How did they recycle that much material? Boyd says they put on recycling education programs, hold dorm contests, and do community outreach. Their neighbors in Itta Bena contribute a lot to the 24-hour curbside bins outside the center.

Boyd and Anderson compact the material at the center. Allen’s Recycling picks it up. And planet earth smiles.

You can nominate your school to be the #CoolSchool of the week! Send us an email telling us about a program, teacher, or student to coolschools@wjtv.com.