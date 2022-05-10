JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new music school is filling Highland Village will lovely sounds.

Mrs. B on the Keys is owned and operated by Emily Brandon, a Jackson-native who says she wants to build up local talent.

“I believe that I’m just that vessel to deliver that to our babies to our entire community and bring in our stakeholders and put together all these valuable resources all throughout the metro area,” Brandon said.

Mrs. B. on the Keys specializes in voice and piano lessons and offers a variety of options for in-person and virtual instruction for people of all ages.

