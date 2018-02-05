Cool Schools: Murrah High Literary Club

WJTV’s Cool School for this week is Murrah High School.

It is being recognized for its award-winning Literary Club Pleiades.

“You don’t realize they can write that way or feel that way until they write about it and present to the classroom, said Isabell Sule, a student.

“You know you always think your stuff is good until you hear somebody else,” Asia Mangum, a student said.

Sarah Ballard is the English teacher in charge of this weekly after-school club. She says this program first began when Murrah opened its doors about 60 years ago.

“My own father graduated from Murrah and had a piece published in the Pleiades, and it sat framed on my grandmother’s wall my whole life about his dream to be an astronaut,” she said.

Ballard helped her students restart the program. They reached out to alumni for help, and after raising $2,000, they got to work. In 10 years the students published six books!

