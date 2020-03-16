Cool Schools: New Summit School

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For four years now, students and parents at New Summit School have been showing off their best chilli and red beans and rice recipes to raise money for a family in need.

The gymnasium was crockpot city as the aroma of over 20 different dishes filled the air. Complimented by cornbreads, crackers and chips, attendees got a belly full for a good cause.

Rebecca Spicer’s son, Davis was the man of the hour.

Davis beat cancer twice. When he was diagnosed for a third time in September, his New Summit School family leaped in to help. They chose him as the recipient of this year’s chilli cook-off fundraiser.

“We were still in the PICU at children’s hospital and they were fabulous, came by to support us. They’ve been there every step and really helped him get back into school and feel comfortable,” Rebecca said.

The chilli cook-off started pretty small, with only a goal of $800.

Now there are raffles and a talent show; more ways to raise money for the recipient.

“It’s just grown steadily since then. Last year we ended up raising $5,600. This year I hope to do even better because Davis Spicer is one of the sweetest people you will ever meet,” said Bert Nokes, sponsor of the Excel Club. The club hosts the cook-off each year.