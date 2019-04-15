Cool Schools: New Summit School

When someone is in need, the New Summit School in Jackson steps up to help. Students and staff raised $5,500 to help a student who lost her leg.

The Excel Cub hosted a chili and red beans and rice cook-off fundraiser for Reagan Spence.

Spence was diagnosed with Spina Bifida as a child. Since 8-years-old, she has been in and out of a wheelchair. But things got worse this school year.

“I have nerve damage in my feet. So in second grade I got a sore on my foot. It kind of just progressed and got worse and worse. And it never went away…In November it got infected, and the best solution was to get it amputated,” Spence said.

The folks at New Summit School have nothing but good things to say about Spence. That’s why they chose her for the third annual fundraiser.

“She’s faced a lot of troubles. But you never would know it just by talking to her, because her outlook is so positive,” Bert Nokes, the Excel Club sponsor said.

Reagan will use the money to get a prosthetic. She says she’s most looking forward to walking without pain. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through mentally and physically,” she said.

