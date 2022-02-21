MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Olde Towne Middle School students dominated their school district’s robotics competition. The students say they love their robotics club.

Seventh Grader Melissa Khadivi said she was always interested in engineering.

“It started in second grade,” said Khadivi, “I have always been interested in robotics and coding especially. I am the programmer for our team so that is what mainly made me join robotics.”

She joined the robotics club which happens after class once a week.

“I really love it,” said Khadivi,”It is one of the things I look most forward to on Wednesdays.”

Carney Holloway the Robotics Sponsor for the school said anyone can join.

“Anyone sixth to eighth grade and anyone who is interested in engineering or the creative process,” said Holloway, “We will take everyone and split them into teams and each team will create their own robot.”

The Robotics Club competes every year. The Madison County Robotics Coordinator Jennifer Richardson said each competition is different.

“So they get a challenge and then they have to figure out what kind of robot they want to build to accomplish the task,” said Richardson.

Here is how it works: students come up with a robot design they think will fit the game best. Olde Town Middle School competed against other schools in the district and won four awards.

Eighth Grader Ashwin Talawar said he was shocked their club won multiple times. He said his favorite part about being in the club is working with his team.

“Working with them to figure out solutions to our problems and our robot,” said Talawar.

Olde Towne Middle School went on to compete at the state robotics championship. They did not place, but they learned a lot and will compete again next year.