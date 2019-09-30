Cool Schools: Olde Towne Middle

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Students at Olde Towne Middle School are speed-friending to build a more safe school.

They were challenged to find 20 people they have something in common with, and start a conversation.

“You can make new friends when you know that you have something in common with each other. There’s a girl in my class that I just found out that we both like Harry Potter books,” said Meher Deep Kaur, a 7th grader and member of the SAVE Promise Club.

The speed-friending activity is just one of the many programs the SAVE Promise Club organized to promote anti-bullying, leadership and community during “Say Hello Week.”

SAVE stands for “Students Against Violence Everywhere.” The nationwide club was formed by families affected by the Sand Hook tragedy.

“I like to know that I’m helping out at this school,” said Kaur.

“It is hard, especially in middle school. Because some people feel like they have to live up to these expectations, and they have to be a certain way to be accepted,” said Layla Garrett, who is also a member of SAVE Promise.

“Say Hello Week” was packed with fun activities with the purpose of sparking friendships throughout the school. There was a lunchtime conversation starter exercise, photo booth, kindness station, and more.

By the end of the week, students learn to go out of their way to be more aware of each other. “So they can feel safe coming to school and feel welcomed and feel like they’re wanted here,” said Garrett.

If you know of a student, teacher, parent or school doing something cool, nominate for our #CoolSchools segment. Tell us what makes them cool by sending an email to coolschools@wjtv.com.