Cool Schools: Otken Elementary School holds virtual talent show

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV)- Otken Elementary School holds a talent show every year. Due to the pandemic, they had to do it differently this year. So they came up with a unique way to host a talent show while keeping kids safe.

The school held a virtual talent show, where parents recorded their children singing, dancing, even doing gymnastics. The students ranged from first to third grade.

Music teacher, Artavia McIntosh, was in charge of the event. She said it was important for her to continue the talent show.

“For me, the talent shows give them (students) that boost of energy and that self esteem to let them know that no matter what you have going on, you are able to express yourself through anything,” said McIntosh.

McIntosh uploaded the virtual talent show to the McComb School District’s Facebook page. She said it got over a thousand views. She said the kids are thrilled and participating in the event was a boost to their self esteem.

