Cool Schools: Pearl River Central HS teaches students importance of voting

CARRIERE, Miss. (WJTV)- Last week was election week not just for registered voters, but students at Pearl River Central High School where they were able to vote in a mock election held by the school.

The history department decorated the halls with election signs to capture the students attention. They had two bulletin boards out to inform students about the electoral college and another to explain what the major issues our country was facing.

The history department typically holds a mock election at the school each presidential election, but this year was different due to COVID-19. Rather than vote in person, students voted online. This year, around 1500 students voted. Donald Trump won the student vote, with 65 percent of the vote and Joe Biden came in third place with just 14 percent of the vote, after Jo Jorgensen who had 19 percent of the vote.

Roxie Lee has been teaching history for 26 years. She said students have been more involved in politics compared to previous years. This year was no different, and said it’s important for students to learn how to vote.

“It is important to have a mock election because it is part of their future,” said Lee, “We want them to be interested in what is going on in a local, state, and national level. We know it is going to be a part of their life and we want them to know what to expect.”

