Cool Schools: Pearl School District helps students in need get gifts for Christmas

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pearl School District partners with the Pearl Chamber of Commerce to give toys to less fortunate students with their Angel Tree program.

A Christmas tree filled with students names and what they want for Christmas is situated at the Pearl Chamber of Commerce’s office. Residents can just come to the office and pick up a wish list.

It all started a few years ago, when the Chamber had a similar program to help students.

“At the same time our counselors and our teachers were also providing presents for students in need,” said Pearl School District Counselor Gina Morgigno, “The Chamber asked if they could join us.”

The Pearl Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Kathy Deer said they could not do it without the help of the school.

“They are easy to work with, they are exactly what we need,” said Deer.

Deer said the process is simple.

“People bring the gifts into the Chamber unwrapped and then the school counselors come and pick it up, take it back, look at it, wrap it, then call the parents to pick the gifts up,” said Deer.

Morgigno said when parents receive the gifts, they are always so touched.

“The reaction from the parents is wonderful to see,” said Morgigno, “They are so appreciative of that help because they love their kids and they are doing the best they can in helping to provide during Christmas. This gives them a little help.”

The Pearl School District and the Pearl Chamber of Commerce do the program every Christmas.

“We love our students and our community loves our students,” said Morgigno.

“It is just a great blessing to be able to give back,” said Deer, “To whom much is given, much is also required.”

