RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Scholastic Press Association declared a Pelahatchie High School Student this year’s High School Journalist of the year.

Laura Renfroe is making history at Pelahatchie High School for her academic achievements.

“Now that I have won the state title I will be eligible to compete for the national title of High School Journalist of the year,” said Renfroe.

Before winning the state title, Renfroe won the MSPA honoree title.

“I have won the MSPA honoree three times now,” said Renfroe, “I was also the first sophomore to win the first honoree title.”

Renfroe has been writing for the school paper ever since she was a freshman. Now a senior, she is Editor in Chief. She said writing was always her calling.

“Since I was really little I used to write whole stories on printer paper,” said Renfroe, “I just always loved writing. It was kind of a natural thing I got into. I love that journalism allows me to use that creativity as well as technical skills. I knew from a young age I would go into writing.”

Renfroe’s teacher, Laura Grice said she is not surprised Renfroe has achieved so much success.

“She is extremely hard-working and takes criticism well,” said Grice, “She uses that to improve everything she does.”

Renfroe said she is grateful for those who believed in her.

“I guess I would just say thank you to Ms. Grice and my family,” said Renfroe, “They have really allowed me the creative freedom and tell me to do what I love. They have been the driving passion for journalism throughout the four years.”

Renfroe said she hopes this will all lead to her dream of becoming an entertainment journalist in the future.

Renfroe has set up a GoFundMe account to help her attend the Journalism Education Association convention where she will partake in sessions to become a greater writer. If you want to help out here is the link: https://gofund.me/a1cbbcca

