Cool Schools: Pelahatchie High School

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Future Farmers of America gives a Pelahatchie teacher a top honor.

He is the reason Pelahatchie High School is the WJTV Cool School of the Week.

Mr. Bob Robinson worked for 30 years as a dairy farmer. Now he is taking his agriculture skills into the classroom.

“I’m a farmer who teaches,” he said. “Once you’ve been a farmer its hard to get that out of your blood. I love teaching just as much as I love farming.”

Future Farmers of America named him a Foundation Star Member. He teaches a three-year program there.

“I’m not trying to make farmers out of these students,” he said “I want them to grow and develop leadership skills. We’re growing tomorrows leaders here.”