Cool Schools: Rankin County School District’s “BEST” Mobile

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – When families don’t have access to certain resources, students tend to struggle in school. The Rankin County School District is fixing that by bringing the resources to them.

Lakeisha Maxer is the coordinator of the district’s resource center on wheels, called the “BEST Mobile”.

She says the district’s brick and mortar resource center wasn’t being used enough, which sparked the idea for the van. She can take books, school supplies, clothing and toiletries into the community.

Plus, she hosts tutoring sessions in different areas; as well as English classes for non-English speaking parents.

Maybe the coolest part about the “BEST Mobile” are the computer services.

“We’re fully equipped with the internet. I can pull up to your house if your internet goes out. I have had people call me and say, ‘Hey I have this project that’s due. My printer stopped working, and we really need this to complete the project. Is there any way you can meet me with that?’ And we have printers in here as well,” Maxer said.

Right now, there’s only one van for the district. Maxer is using this first year of operation to tour schools and bring awareness. Her goal is to have one for each zone in the district.

And even if your family doesn’t need the services, you can call Maxer and give her information about a family in need. She can be reached at (601) 825-6577 or bestmobile@rcsd.ms.

On Monday through Thursday, Maxter is one call away between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Friday she’s on-call all day.

